Iran Responds to US Aggression: IRG Destroys Strategic US Facilities in Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced a series of retaliatory operations targeting US military facilities in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, confirming that the strikes were carried out in response to continued US attacks against Iran.

In a series of statements issued by the IRG Public Relations Department, the force said its Aerospace Force targeted US-linked bases across the region, striking fuel depots, missile storage facilities, air defense systems, radar installations, and command centers.

The IRG said the operations were launched following US attacks on Iranian coastal military positions and after foreign attempts to interfere with navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

In its first announcement, the IRG said missiles and drones targeted Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, setting fire to several large fuel tanks and ammunition depots.

The force said the operation came after the US military carried out attacks on Iranian coastal bases following an IRG Navy operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRG Navy had earlier announced that it had intercepted two vessels that endangered maritime security by violating authorized navigation routes and ignoring instructions.

It further mentioned that retaliatory operations would continue, with further details to be announced in subsequent statements.

In its second announcement, the IRG said its Aerospace Force targeted the US military base at Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.

According to the statement, the operation destroyed key helicopter maintenance and repair centers, a hangar housing a P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, and the US military’s drone command and control center at the base.

In its third announcement, the IRG said its Aerospace Force targeted US military facilities in Kuwait during the next phase of its retaliatory operation.

The force said fuel tanks and Patriot air defense systems were completely destroyed at Ali Al-Salem Airbase, while a strategic radar system at Ahmed Al-Jaber Airbase was also destroyed.

The IRG reaffirmed that the retaliatory operation would continue and reiterated its position that the Strait of Hormuz falls within Iran’s territorial domain.

“The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and we will not allow a rogue and child-killing army from the other side of the world to continue its illegal interference in it,” the statement said.

In its fourth announcement, the IRG Public Relations Office reported an additional phase of retaliatory operations.

“Ground-to-ground missile bases of the child-killing US Army in Kuwait were targeted by the fighters of the heroic IRG Ground Forces”, the IRG statement said.

“Two HIMARS missile launch platforms and ammunition depots filled with missiles were set ablaze and completely destroyed”.

In a separate announcement, the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said its forces carried out a fresh round of drone strikes against US military positions in Kuwait.

The Iranian Armed Forces said the operation targeted “the deployment sites of US forces, air defense and missile systems, bunkers, and support warehouses belonging to the terrorist US Army in Kuwait.”

“In response to the recurrence of illegal US strikes against our country, and in a new phase of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army drone operations, the positions where American forces are stationed were targeted by destructive drones,” the Public Relations Office said in its official communiqué.

The statement strongly condemned Washington for repeated attacks against Iranian military centers, civilian infrastructure, and the people, and for the “flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.”

“The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning the repetition of the American enemy’s attacks on certain military centers, non-military infrastructure, and the people, and the flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, emphasizes that it will not hesitate for a moment to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Iran and our dear compatriots against any enemy aggression,” the Public Relations Office declared.

“With the unwavering determination and resolve of the Armed Forces, and with full force, we will not hesitate for a single moment in defending our nation’s sovereignty and our fellow citizens against any hostile incursion,” the statement added.

The latest announcements come amid a sharp escalation between Iran and the United States centered around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it is determined to defend the maritime regime governing the waterway and has called on vessels to follow authorized routes and navigation instructions. The IRGF has warned that foreign interference in the strait and attacks against Iranian territory would trigger further responses.