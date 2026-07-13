Iran Closes Hormuz Strait Following US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian authority controlling the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf announced that the strategic waterway is closed to all transit following recent “illegal movements” by US military forces in the region.

In a brief announcement on its X account on Sunday, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority [PGSA] said that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently unavailable amid recent US military activities in the region.

“Due to recent unlawful movements by United States military forces in the region, transit through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible,” it added.

It clarified that vessel traffic would remain suspended until stability and calm are restored in the area.

“As soon as stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed according to scheduling and the necessary permits will be issued,” the authority emphasized.

The PGSA noted that the only legitimate channel for obtaining transit permits is its official website, PGSA.ir, and advised vessels to follow its social media account on the X platform for real-time updates.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy announces the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” saying the waterway will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region.

Iran shut down the chokepoint to enemies and their allies shortly after the US and the “Israeli” entity launched their unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

It began exercising far stricter controls after Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports despite a ceasefire that the US president, himself, had declared on April 7.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRG Navy announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” saying the waterway will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region.

The IRG Navy said the measure had been taken “in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers.”

In May, Iran officially launched the PGSA to govern maritime traffic through the strategic strait, warning that vessels must coordinate their transits with Iranian authorities and use routes defined by Tehran.