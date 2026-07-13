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How Leading Western Media Covered Imam Khamenei’s Farewell Ceremony
folder_openIran access_time 18 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
From major newspapers to international broadcasters, Western media closely followed Imam Khamenei’s farewell ceremony. This infographic highlights some of the key observations and narratives that emerged across prominent outlets.
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