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How Leading Western Media Covered Imam Khamenei’s Farewell Ceremony

How Leading Western Media Covered Imam Khamenei’s Farewell Ceremony
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

From major newspapers to international broadcasters, Western media closely followed Imam Khamenei’s farewell ceremony. This infographic highlights some of the key observations and narratives that emerged across prominent outlets.

How Leading Western Media Covered Imam Khamenei’s Farewell Ceremony

 

Iran western media ImamKhamenei

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