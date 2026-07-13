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Hezbollah Mourns Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah extended its condolences to the State of Qatar following the passing of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, recalling his longstanding support for Lebanon, particularly during the 2006 “Israeli” war, and his backing of Arab and Islamic causes.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences to the State of Qatar, to His Highness Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to the Qatari government, and to the Qatari people on the passing of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
We pray that Almighty Allah envelop him in His vast mercy and grant his family patience and solace during this difficult time.
Hezbollah remembers with appreciation the distinguished role played by the late Emir in supporting Lebanon and standing by its people during many of the country’s most difficult moments. In particular, we recall Qatar’s support, under his leadership, for the Resistance during the Zionist aggression against Lebanon in 2006, as well as its widely recognized contribution to rebuilding the villages and homes destroyed during that war.
We also remember the late Emir’s historic visit to Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] and the city of Bint Jbeil at that time, a gesture that reflected his solidarity with and affection for the Lebanese people.
Hezbollah further expresses its appreciation for the late Emir’s steadfast support for Arab and Islamic causes, foremost among them the Palestinian Cause and the Palestinian people’s right to resist occupation and reclaim their rights, their land and their holy sites.
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