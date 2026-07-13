Hezbollah Mourns Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah extended its condolences to the State of Qatar following the passing of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, recalling his longstanding support for Lebanon, particularly during the 2006 “Israeli” war, and his backing of Arab and Islamic causes.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: