Iran Downs US Lucas-Type Drone Over Bandar Abbas

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army announced on Monday that it had shot down a hostile US Lucas-type drone after intercepting it over the skies of Bandar Abbas near Hajjiabad in southern Iran.

In an official statement, the military said the downing of the drone was carried out as part of efforts to counter the US aggression on Iran and ensure the security of the country's airspace.

The statement added that air defense units in the southeastern region successfully detected the drone, tracked it, and shot it down before it could carry out any operations.

The Iranian Army further emphasized that its air defense forces, along with other armed units, remain fully operational to secure the skies over southern Iran, confirming that ongoing surveillance is in place to monitor potential movements or threats in the area.

The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on July 13, with CENTCOM saying the operation was ordered by President Donald Trump to weaken Tehran's ability to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions across southern Iran, including near Sirik, Jask, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, and communications and economic infrastructure in Hormozgan and Khuzestan provinces. Reports also indicated strikes near the Arak nuclear facility in Markazi Province.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards announced a series of retaliatory strikes against US military facilities in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, responding to continued US attacks on Iranian positions.

The IRG said its Aerospace Force targeted fuel depots, missile storage sites, air defense systems, radar installations, and command centers across multiple US-linked bases in the region.

In its first operation, missiles and drones struck Jordan's Prince Hassan Air Base, setting fire to fuel tanks and ammunition depots, following US attacks on Iranian coastal positions.

A second wave targeted the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, destroying helicopter maintenance facilities, a P-8 reconnaissance aircraft hangar, and the US drone command center at the site.

The third phase hit Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem Airbase and Ahmed al-Jaber Airbase, destroying fuel tanks, Patriot systems, and strategic radar, while the IRG vowed further action and asserted Iran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The fourth phase struck two HIMARS missile launch platforms and ammunition depots filled with missiles at the US base in Kuwait.