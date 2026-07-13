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Imam of the Oppressed

 

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Imam of the Oppressed: Hezbollah in Imam Khamenei’s Speeches

Imam of the Oppressed: Hezbollah in Imam Khamenei’s Speeches
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

For decades, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has spoken about Hezbollah on numerous occasions, highlighting its role in Lebanon, the region and the broader Muslim world. This collection features selected quotations from his speeches over the years.

Imam of the Oppressed: Hezbollah in Imam Khamenei’s Speeches

Imam of the Oppressed: Hezbollah in Imam Khamenei’s Speeches

Imam of the Oppressed: Hezbollah in Imam Khamenei’s Speeches

 

Iran Lebanon Hezbollah ImamKhamenei

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Last Update: 13-07-2026 Hour: 10:53 Beirut Timing

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