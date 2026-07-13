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Imam of the Oppressed: Hezbollah in Imam Khamenei’s Speeches
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
For decades, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has spoken about Hezbollah on numerous occasions, highlighting its role in Lebanon, the region and the broader Muslim world. This collection features selected quotations from his speeches over the years.
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