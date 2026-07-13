EU Considers Trade Curbs on Occupied West Bank Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

European Union foreign ministers are set to discuss whether there is enough support for measures restricting trade with illegal "Israeli" settlements in the occupied West Bank, amid continued divisions within the bloc over the occupation.

The talks will center on a confidential European Commission paper outlining three possible approaches: introducing an import licensing system, imposing prohibitive tariffs, or implementing a full ban on goods originating from settlements, according to diplomats and European officials.

While no formal decision is anticipated during Monday's meeting, the discussion reflects growing pressure from several EU member states to adopt stronger positions in response to the continued expansion of illegal settlements and escalating violence carried out by "Israeli" settlers against Palestinians.

Growing settlement expansion and attacks by "Israeli" settlers have fueled calls for stronger EU action. The debate followed an ICJ advisory opinion declaring the occupation and settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal under international law and urging states to avoid trade and investment that support them.

Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are expected to assess support for possible restrictions without making an immediate decision, as member states remain divided over both the measures and the legal process required to adopt them.