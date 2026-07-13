Baghaei: Iran Will Pursue Justice By All Means

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's spokesman for the Foreign Ministry and negotiation delegation Esmail Baghaei said Tehran will use all available means to document international crimes and secure justice for the Iranian people.

Baghaei vowed not to allow the United States and "Israeli" occupation entity to use the Strait of Hormuz against Iranian sovereignty.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Tehran, Baghaei also confirmed that the 14-point memorandum of understanding [MoU] with the US has unequivocally expired, placing the blame squarely on Washington for breaching the agreement.

He said the US had violated multiple sections of the accord within a short period and had repeatedly contravened its fifth clause, while also endangering maritime security and fueling regional tensions.

Baghaei paid tribute to the Iraqi people and "all free peoples of the world" for their loyalty and participation in the funeral procession for the late Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and saluted the Iranian nation for remaining "unbowed, dignified and honorable" despite enduring severe hardships.

He confirmed that Tehran has placed popular demands for avenging Khamenei’s blood firmly on its agenda.

Dismissing US President Donald Trump’s recent claims as baseless, Baghaei clarified that Saturday’s talks had focused primarily on managing the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Oman.

He rejected a joint statement by E3 countries regarding Iranian control over the strait, accusing them of "insisting on ignoring clear realities."

Baghaei asserted that "everything we face today in the region and the world is the result of American and Zionist aggressions against Iran over the past months," adding that "European nations could play a constructive role in regional developments, but due to their habit of submitting to Washington, they do not do so."

In response to remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Baghaei called Fidan's comments inaccurate and reminded Ankara that "Israel" was actively working to fragment regional security, including Turkey’s.

He called on Iran's friends in Turkey to clarify such "strange approaches" and urged Ankara to refrain from repeating narratives that only serve to justify "Israeli" expansionist policies.

Furthermore, Baghaei declared: "No US base in any country in the region has been excluded from our target bank," and "any area or any part of the territory of any country used to attack Iran will naturally be included in Iranian defensive measures."

He additionally stressed that, "We will not allow, in any way, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to destabilize security and stability in the region and Iran".

On the nuclear file, Baghaei firmly ruled out granting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi access to Iranian nuclear facilities.

He added that Iran is closely monitoring developments in the US while focusing on strategies and mutual interests with the opposing party, and rejected any accusations of Iranian non-compliance with its commitments, stating that Tehran would reciprocate in kind regarding any commitments or violations by the other side.

Concluding the conference, Baghaei asserted that "It appears we will continue to see such repetitive and one-sided statements being issued, which will not contribute to enhancing Europe's standing."

He confirmed that Iran is "closely monitoring changes in the United States" while focusing on "strategies and interests with the opposing party."