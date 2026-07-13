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Gharibabadi: No Attack Will Go Unanswered
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, called for a pre-planned and decisive response to any threat against the Leader or senior officials, stressing that no attack on Iran would go unanswered.
Gharibabadi wrote on social media that it is essential to continue the strategy of a "crushing response" to any military aggression against the country.
He said parliament or the Supreme National Security Council should approve a measure that "pre-defines the system's decisive and regret-inducing response in the event of any malicious intent against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, or military and civilian officials."
"No action against Iran should remain without a response," he added.
The remarks follow days of intense military exchanges between Iran and the United States, including US strikes on Iran's southern coast and Iranian ballistic missile attacks on American bases in regional countries.
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