GOP Agenda Disrupted by Graham’s Death

By Staff, Agencies

Republican lawmakers return to the Capitol with a packed agenda and pressure from Donald Trump for new voting restrictions, while Democrats seek an advantage ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Meanwhile, both parties are seeking legislative wins ahead of the midterms, but Senate Republicans face added challenges after the death of Lindsey Graham, a key figure in budget negotiations over Trump’s priorities.

Adding to the pressure, with Mitch McConnell absent due to health issues and Lindsey Graham’s death, Senate Republicans are operating with a reduced majority as they await Graham’s replacement. The party also faces pressure over Trump’s push for the Save America Act and new voting restrictions.

However, the Save America Act faces little chance in the Senate due to opposition from Democrats and some Republicans. However, Trump and his allies continue to push the measure, delaying other legislative efforts.

As a result, the standoff led House Speaker Mike Johnson to begin the Independence Day recess early and delayed efforts to highlight the housing bill. It also complicated the renewal of a key foreign surveillance law after an extension measure failed.

Meanwhile, Trump linked renewal of the surveillance law to passage of the Save America Act, despite nominating Jay Clayton as permanent intelligence chief. Republican leaders hope to resume legislative work as Congress returns, with a State Department funding bill expected this week.

Beyond that, the Senate Judiciary Committee plans confirmation hearings for Trump’s attorney general nominee Todd Blanche, while Jay Clayton’s intelligence confirmation is back on track. However, the Save America Act continues to hang over the House as right-wing lawmakers push to attach it to a defense bill.

Separately, Republican lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna and allies have continued blocking House business to pressure GOP leaders over the Save America Act. She blamed Senate leader John Thune for failing to overcome opposition, though a Senate vote on the measure failed after Democrats and four Republicans rejected it.

For their part, Democrats aim to capitalize on Republican divisions ahead of the November midterms as they seek control of Congress. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized GOP priorities, saying Republicans were focused on restricting voting rather than easing housing costs.

Amid the wider political battle, Democrats raised concerns over election integrity after Trump removed members of an independent federal election commission. Senator Mark Warner accused Trump of undermining the process and warned against efforts to influence upcoming elections.