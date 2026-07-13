Yemen: Saudi Strike on Sana’a Airport Signals Collapse of Truce

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry in Sana’a has condemned Saudi Arabia’s strike on Sana’a International Airport, stating that the attack signals the end of the truce and the start of a new phase of the conflict.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said Yemen is entering a new stage aimed at fully restoring what it described as its rights. It warned that Saudi Arabia would face a significant strategic impasse and incur heavy costs as a result of its actions.

Separately, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Saudi attack “will not go unpunished,” adding that “the Saudi enemy has ended the de-escalation phase and must bear responsibility for all possible consequences.”

The Yemeni Ministry of Transport also condemned the strike, saying that Saudi Arabia’s bombardment of Sana’a airport and violation of Yemeni airspace reflects Riyadh’s determination, “with Americans’ and Zionists’ push,” to maintain the blockade.

Meanwhile, a senior Yemeni source said the decision to end the siege on Sana’a airport is irreversible, stressing that the Yemeni Armed Forces remain at a high level of combat readiness and are prepared for all possible scenarios.

The source warned that Saudi Arabia would bear full responsibility for any escalation, stating that Riyadh is accountable for hindering efforts to restore peace and stability across Yemen.

He further claimed that Saudi officials lack a clear understanding of the current situation and instead rely on what he described as the regime’s mercenaries to make hasty decisions.

The source cautioned that any further miscalculation by the Riyadh government and its allied forces would push the conflict into a new phase, adding that Saudi authorities cannot shield themselves behind their proxies.

He also warned that Saudi Arabia’s economy, airports, and ports would face the consequences of any further actions taken by Riyadh.