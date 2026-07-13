Putin Warns Ukraine of Stronger Retaliation for Attacks on Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that any Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory would be met with significantly stronger retaliation, pledging that Moscow's response would be several times more powerful than any strike carried out by Kyiv.

Speaking at the "All for Victory!" forum organized by the All-Russian People's Front, Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine and Russia's response to continued Western military support for Kyiv.

"Our response will always mirror any strike on Russian territory. We will respond in kind, only several times more powerfully," Putin said. "The enemy will feel it. They already do, I hope. And they will feel it even more in the future."

Putin argued that Russia's strength lies in its ability to overcome every challenge despite what he described as a sustained anti-Russian campaign by the "Russophobic" collective West.

He said Russia continues to develop its economy, strengthen its financial system, modernize its Armed Forces, and expand its defense industry despite external pressure, adding that these efforts are already changing the situation on the battlefield.

"Our fighters are advancing," Putin said, expressing confidence that Russia will ultimately achieve victory.

According to Russian officials, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks against Russian energy infrastructure and residential areas in recent months while facing continued setbacks on the battlefield.

Moscow said Ukrainian forces have launched hundreds of drones daily on average, including first-person-view (FPV) drones and artificial intelligence-assisted systems targeting passenger buses and civilian vehicles.

In late June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced what he described as a 40-day pressure campaign combining long-range strikes and covert operations aimed at inflicting economic damage on Russia.

The Kremlin has condemned the attacks as indiscriminate acts of terrorism intended to divert attention from Ukraine's battlefield losses, stating that Russia has responded by expanding its long-range strike campaign against Ukrainian targets.