UK Police Arrest 12 Over Alleged Far-Right Threat

By Staff, Agencies

British counterterrorism police have arrested 12 people following what authorities described as a credible extreme right-wing terrorist threat targeting a major Islamic gathering in Suffolk, eastern England.

The UK Ijtima, a large Islamic event held at Shrubland Hall, was brought to an early close on Sunday after police advised organizers to end the weekend gathering due to a potential security threat against attendees.

Following the decision, Suffolk Police declared a major incident and, together with Counter Terrorism Policing London, launched a coordinated operation across several parts of the United Kingdom.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said officers acted swiftly after identifying the potential threat, leading to multiple arrests nationwide.

She acknowledged that the incident would likely cause concern within Britain's Muslim community, noting that the gathering appeared to have been the intended target.

Flanagan stressed that police would respond decisively to any terrorist threat regardless of its target and confirmed that the event concluded safely despite ending ahead of schedule.

She also noted that the United Kingdom's national terrorism threat level remains at "severe."

According to police, eight men aged between 27 and 42 were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of involvement in terrorism and remain in custody.

In a separate operation, three men aged 55, 60, and 82 were arrested in Surrey on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 48-year-old woman was detained in east London on suspicion of assisting an offender.

British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said authorities consider the threat to have been credible, describing the incident as "deeply concerning" for Britain's Muslim community.

She called for national unity and reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting all communities from terrorism and politically motivated violence.