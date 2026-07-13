Yemeni Forces Strike Abha Airport After Saudi Aggression on Sana’a Airport

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced they had launched a retaliatory strike on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport after accusing the Saudi military of carrying out airstrikes on Sana'a International Airport earlier on Monday.

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces said Saudi aircraft attacked Sana'a International Airport at 1:54 p.m. with multiple airstrikes in an attempt to halt humanitarian flights transporting patients and stranded civilians. They added that Yemeni air defenses engaged the attacking aircraft during the operation.

The statement said Yemeni forces responded by launching several ballistic missiles and drones at Abha International Airport, claiming the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces held Saudi Arabia fully responsible for what they described as the consequences of the attack on Sana'a International Airport, accusing Riyadh of acting in the interests of the US and the “Israeli” entity.

They reaffirmed their commitment to confronting what they described as the aggression against Yemen and ending the blockade imposed on the country.

The statement also warned all airlines against operating flights through Saudi Arabian airspace until the blockade on Sana'a International Airport is lifted, urging carriers to take the warning seriously.

The Yemeni Armed Forces expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting efforts to reopen Sana'a International Airport and facilitate humanitarian flights.

They also praised large public demonstrations held in Sana'a and across Yemen in support of lifting the blockade, stating that the Yemeni people reject the continuation of the siege.

The statement concluded by affirming that the Yemeni Armed Forces are fully prepared to take any measures they deem necessary to deter further attacks and end the blockade.