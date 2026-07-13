US Escalates Campaign Against International Criminal Court

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has launched a broad international campaign to weaken and isolate the International Criminal Court (ICC), intensifying pressure on the Hague-based tribunal following its efforts to hold “Israeli” leaders accountable for crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

Although Washington has framed the initiative as a defense of US sovereignty, the campaign expands measures that have included sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and financial restrictions targeting ICC prosecutors, judges, Palestinian rights organizations, and a UN expert involved in documenting alleged “Israeli” crimes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the initiative on Monday, accusing the ICC of waging legal warfare against the United States and “Israel.”

"The ICC and its friends are waging a war against our country, not with bullets or missiles, but with statutes, compacts and the force of so-called international law," Rubio said.

The US State Department said Washington aims to systematically undermine the ICC's ability to operate, investigate US personnel, or exercise jurisdiction over American officials.

According to US officials, measures under consideration include additional financial sanctions, visa restrictions, travel bans, and punitive actions against organizations cooperating with or supporting the court.

Washington is also urging allied governments, particularly those hosting US forces or relying on American security guarantees, to reject the ICC's jurisdiction.

US opposition to the ICC predates the war on Gaza, largely due to the court's investigation into alleged crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan.

However, the campaign intensified after the ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21, 2024, for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC said it found reasonable grounds to believe the two officials were responsible for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as crimes against humanity including murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts against civilians in Gaza.

The arrest warrants followed months of military operations that resulted in mass casualties, widespread displacement, restrictions on humanitarian assistance, and extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure.

While the ICC proceedings concern war crimes and crimes against humanity, they form part of broader international accountability efforts related to the war in Gaza.

In September 2025, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded that “Israeli” authorities had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and accused senior “Israeli” officials of incitement.

Separately, South Africa's genocide case against “Israel” remains before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is examining the responsibility of the “Israeli” entity as a state under the Genocide Convention.