IRG Targets US Military Sites in Bahrain and Jordan in Latest Retaliatory Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced that it had carried out missile and drone strikes against multiple US military facilities in Bahrain, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, as well as American targets in Jordan, describing the strikes as part of its ongoing retaliation against the continued US violations.

The IRG detailed the latest phase of its operations in three consecutive statements issued on Tuesday.

In its first statement, the IRG Navy said it had targeted several weapons support depots, a satellite communications center, accommodation used by US troops, and multiple military radar systems in Bahrain, claiming the facilities had been destroyed.

In a second statement, the IRG said its Aerospace Force launched coordinated missile and drone strikes on the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, saying the strikes set the base’s fuel storage facilities ablaze.

The statement also said the operation destroyed a Patriot radar system, the Fifth Fleet’s air-control radar and a C-RAM early warning radar system.

In a third statement, the IRG said its Aerospace Force carried out ballistic missile strikes against what it described as a key US facility and the location of American forces at an airbase in Jordan.

According to the IRG, the base had been used to launch attacks against Iran, adding that US forces had “paid for their actions.” It also claimed the same installation had been used in February to carry out what it described as a massacre at a school in southern Iran.

The IRG stressed that its operations were not directed against the Jordanian people.

The statements come after the United States was accused by Iran of carrying out repeated violations against Iranian territory since April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire during the latest round of US-"Israeli" military actions targeting the Islamic Republic.

According to the IRG, the alleged violations continued even after Washington and Tehran signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month, which it said required an end to hostilities on all fronts.

The Corps also accused the United States of assisting vessels in bypassing Iran's designated maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz by attempting to escort ships through what it described as an illegal passage.

It said Iran's Armed Forces have responded to every alleged violation, including those related to maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this month, Iran announced an expansion of its retaliation strategy, stating that for every attack against an Iranian target, at least two enemy targets would be targeted in response.