Third Night of US Aggression Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States launched a third consecutive night of aggression against Iran, with US Central Command [CENTCOM] saying the strikes were carried out under the orders of US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes are intended to continue imposing what it described as a heavy cost on Iranian forces and to degrade Iran's ability to target commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest attacks came amid an intensifying military confrontation following the collapse of the June ceasefire and the resumption of direct hostilities on Iran.

Iranian state television reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas and two explosions on Kish Island.

Fars News Agency also reported explosions in the city of Jam in Bushehr Province.

According to Nour News, six explosions were heard on Kish Island, where fires broke out aboard three ships docked at the island's passenger port following the attacks.

Fars also reported that the US attack on Kish targeted the passenger pier at the island's port.

The US strikes reportedly targeted ports, strategic islands, and economic infrastructure overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, including Qeshm, Kish, Abu Musa, Bandar Abbas, and Chabahar, extending beyond military sites to vital transport and coastal facilities.

According to reports, Iran is expected to respond to the latest US attacks in line with decisions made by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The latest developments follow days of reciprocal hostilities between Iran and the United States, including Iranian strikes targeting US military facilities across the region and continued US attacks on Iranian coastal provinces and infrastructure amid escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.