Trump Wants Gulf States To Fund US Hormuz Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump said Gulf countries should bear the cost of Washington's strikes on the Strait of Hormuz, arguing they should reimburse the US amid its ongoing attacks on Iran

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said Washington was spending significant resources in the strategic waterway and called for compensation from regional states.

“I want to be reimbursed because we’re protecting a very rich portion of the world. We’re spending money, so… we are going to be reimbursed for protection,” Trump said.

He specifically mentioned Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, saying the US was protecting its allies in the region, alongside "Israel"

“We’re protecting allies… including 'Israel', including Saudi Arabia, including Qatar, including UAE. We’re protecting all of them, and we’ve done a very effective job,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments came after Washington announced a renewed maritime blockade targeting Iranian shipping and declared that the US would impose a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president said Washington would act as the “guardian” of the strategic waterway and claimed the measure was aimed at maintaining security for commercial shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a central point of confrontation following the collapse of the June ceasefire between Iran and the US, as Washington violated multiple articles of an earlier agreement.

Iran has maintained that arrangements governing the waterway fall under the responsibility of Iran and Oman as the two coastal states, while rejecting foreign attempts to impose control over the strait.

Meanwhile, several Gulf states have reportedly expressed concerns over Washington’s aggression against Iran, including the lack of coordination and uncertainty over the consequences of renewed war.

The demand came amid heightened regional tensions, as Iran's retaliatory operations against US-operated facilities and escalating military activity have disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor.

Trump also addressed questions over how long the renewed confrontation with Iran could continue, saying the US was striking Iran heavily but suggesting the latest escalation would not become a prolonged conflict.

“They’re going to fight for a while… and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

Trump had earlier notified Congress that war on Iran resumed on July 7, attempting to open a new 60-day period for aggression under the War Powers Resolution without additional congressional authorization.

