Iran Files Comprehensive UN Complaint Accusing US of Breaching Islamabad MoU

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has formally submitted a detailed complaint to the United Nations Security Council [UNSC], accusing the United States of systematically violating the Islamabad memorandum of understanding [MoU] signed between the two sides last month.

In a letter sent on Monday to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Zenon Ngay Mukongo, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the United States had “actively and systematically undermined the very foundations of the Memorandum” shortly after it was signed.

Iran and the United States signed the MoU on June 17, establishing a framework for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and committing both parties to continue negotiations toward a final agreement within 60 days. Article 5 of the agreement assigns responsibility for reopening and managing the Strait of Hormuz to Iran.

According to the letter, Iran documented 42 separate violations of the agreement by the United States since June 17, 2026.

Iravani said the alleged violations include repeated military strikes on Iranian territory, the revocation of oil export licenses, the creation of a parallel maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz, and continued US support for “Israeli” military operations in Lebanon. He described these actions as “fundamental and unequivocal breaches” of the agreement.

The Iranian envoy also cited what he described as US violations of Paragraph 5 of the memorandum, which explicitly recognizes Iran’s authority over arrangements for safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He argued that Washington had unilaterally challenged this provision by establishing a parallel maritime route, calling the move a material breach of the agreed framework.

Iravani further stated that US Central Command had carried out strikes on more than 300 targets inside Iran during a single week, claiming the attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including 17 deaths and 115 injuries from strikes conducted on July 8 alone.

“The United States bears full and unequivocal responsibility for all consequences arising from its unlawful use of force,” the Iranian government said in its submission.

The letter called on the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter by taking “immediate, effective, and decisive measures” to compel the United States to halt what Iran described as its aggression, prevent further escalation, and ensure accountability for what it called grave violations of international law and serious crimes.

It also expressed regret that the Security Council’s failure to act promptly had, according to Iran, emboldened the United States to continue and intensify its unlawful use of force, undermining the council’s authority and threatening international peace and security.

Iravani reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to defending its national interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any aggression, while noting that each alleged violation had been formally communicated to the mediators with requests for an immediate halt to the actions and guarantees against their recurrence.