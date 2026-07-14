US Democrats Condemn Trump’s Renewed Iran War, Call Military Action Unconstitutional

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress have strongly criticized the renewed war against Iran, arguing that President Donald Trump’s decision to resume military action without congressional authorization is unconstitutional and risks escalating the conflict.

The lawmakers voiced their criticism on Monday, accusing Trump of sidestepping constitutional limits on presidential war powers, misleading the public about the status of the conflict, and attempting to continue military operations without the approval of Congress.

The criticism followed Trump’s formal notification to Congress over the weekend that the United States is once again at war with Iran.

Representative Mike Levin, a Democrat from California, said Trump’s declaration that hostilities with Iran had resumed while asserting unilateral authority over military action contradicts the US Constitution.

“No president has the right to claim absolute and exclusive authority over war,” Levin said, urging Republicans to join Democrats in rejecting what he described as the notion that a single individual can unilaterally decide matters of war and peace.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico also criticized Trump’s move, arguing that a president cannot declare a war over to avoid legal constraints and then restart it at will.

“Enough is enough; the lies and endless wars must stop,” Fernández said. She added that after previously declaring the conflict over, Trump is now informing Congress that the United States is again at war with Iran while seeking another 60 days to pursue military operations without congressional approval.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also denounced the renewed military campaign, writing on X that Trump “must comply” with legislation passed by both the House and Senate directing the administration to withdraw US forces from the conflict and end the war.

“Donald Trump’s so-called ‘understanding’ with Iran fell apart faster than the ink could dry. The House and Senate both voted to remove our forces from harm’s way and end this war now. Trump must comply. Enough is enough. End the war,” Schumer wrote.

His remarks referred to a War Powers Resolution approved by both chambers of Congress in June instructing the president to withdraw US forces from military operations involving Iran.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer also mocked Trump’s notification to lawmakers, saying, “President Trump formally notified lawmakers that the nation is once again at war with Iran. Really? Thanks Donald, nobody seemed to know that, did they?”

He further criticized the administration’s approach to the conflict, saying, “Donald Trump’s rinse-and-repeat approach to the Iran War isn’t a strategy—it’s a recipe for utter disaster. We keep moving backwards. Gas prices stay high, casualties increase, costs increase. It’s incredible what a fiasco this war is.”

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff said the latest developments underscore the need for Congress to reassert its constitutional authority over decisions involving war.

“We were promised the war would be over for months. And now in a matter of days we’ve gone from a bad US-Iran deal to more strikes, another blockade, and added turmoil that will only drive prices higher,” Schiff wrote on X.

Representative Joe Morelle also criticized the latest US military actions, describing the strikes against Iran as “another escalation” in what he called Trump’s “unauthorized war.”

According to the report, the United States has carried out renewed attacks on Iranian territory, particularly targeting the country’s southern ports in recent days, actions that it says have repeatedly violated ceasefire understandings.

The report added that Iran’s armed forces responded by launching ballistic missile and drone strikes against multiple US military sites in the Gulf region and Jordan.

It further stated that the Iranian response demonstrated what it described as the country’s precision-strike capabilities, advanced military capacity, and determination to defend its territory and the broader Axis of Resistance.