Ceasefire Violations: ’Israeli’ Shelling Hits Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out large-scale detonations and artillery strikes across southern Lebanon on Monday, according to field reports, as ceasefire violations continue.

According to reports, the IOF carried out a major explosion in the town of Majdel Zoun, located in southern Lebanon, simultaneously with artillery shelling targeting the nearby town of Bayt al-Sayyad.

In a separate incident, the reports added that the IOF also executed a violent detonation between the towns of Houla and Markaba in the same region.

Earlier, just before midnight, the IOF conducted another large explosion in the town of Kounine, in the Bint Jbeil district.

The series of operations comes amid ongoing "Israeli" aggressions that have taken a mounting toll on civilians.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, through its Emergency Health Operations Center, announced that the cumulative loss count since the escalation began on March 2 has reached 4,324 martyrs and 12,221 injured as of July 13.

The "Israeli" occupation continues violating the Lebanon ceasefire and Iran-US memorandum, carrying out airstrikes, demolitions, arson, and drone attacks across southern Lebanon, including areas in Tyre, Nabatieh, and Marjayoun districts.