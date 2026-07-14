Trump Issues Threats To Cuba Over Iranian Drone Claims

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump threatened action against Cuba if reports of Iranian drones on its territory are confirmed, saying US agencies are investigating the claims.

Trump said from the Oval Office on Monday: "If they have it, and they probably do, we'll deal with it quickly. We're not going to let that happen."

He did not confirm the existence of these drones, but acknowledged that US agencies are currently reviewing the available information, adding that "They may be hiding something. We are looking into it now. It may be true, and it may not be, but we will find out the truth."

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Mike Waltz accused Cuba of posing a national security threat, alleging Chinese and Russian intelligence operations on the island and reaffirming Washington’s tougher stance toward Havana.

In parallel, the Trump administration has continued its hardline approach toward Cuba, with US officials warning of pressure over security issues.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected threats of intervention, warning that any US attack would have severe consequences.

Moreover, US political figures continue calling for increased pressure on Cuba, with some advocating regime change and repeating allegations of Iranian and foreign influence on the island. Washington has maintained its long-standing hostile stance toward Havana.