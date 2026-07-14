US Strike in Hormozgan Martyrs Family Members of Iranian Environmental Guard

By Staff, Agencies

Family members of an Iranian environmental guard have been martyred in a US airstrike in northern Hormozgan Province, according to Iranian officials, amid continued American military operations in southern Iran.

The strike, which occurred early Monday, targeted an environmental guard post and a nearby forage warehouse in the rural Hajiabad district, close to the village of Sayyed Jowzar.

Masihi Taziani, Director General of the Hormozgan Department of Environment, said the environmental guard, identified as Hassanzadeh, was away from his residence and on duty at the time of the attack, surviving the strike unharmed.

However, his family members, including his two sons and daughter-in-law, were martyred in the attack.

“The forage warehouse belonging to the environmental department was also damaged during the enemy attack,” Taziani said.

The United States has been carrying out repeated violations against Iranian territory since April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire during the latest round of US-“Israeli” aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

According to Iranian officials, the violations continued even after Washington and Tehran signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month, whose first clause calls for an end to aggression on all fronts.

Iran has also accused the United States of attempting to assist vessels in bypassing the maritime route designated by Tehran for safe and lawful passage through the Strait of Hormuz by escorting ships through what it described as an illegal route.