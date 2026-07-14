Iran Army: Strait of Hormuz Will Not Reopen Under US Pressure or Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army spokesman has warned the United States that military pressure and aggression will not force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, following Tehran’s decision to close the strategic waterway over what it described as US violations.

“The aggressive and corrupt president of the United States must learn to respect international law, the rights of nations and the dignity of peoples. As we have previously stated, the Strait of Hormuz will never be reopened through war, hostility, or acts of aggression by the United States,” Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia said on Monday during a public gathering.

The remarks came after Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending the cycle of hostilities following what Tehran described as the latest round of unprovoked US-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic, which began on February 28.

Under the interim agreement, Iran agreed to permit toll-free maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz for a period of 60 days.

As part of the memorandum, Iran established a designated maritime route for vessels passing through the strategic waterway and warned ships against using unauthorized routes.

However, Iranian officials said the United States attempted to escort vessels through what Tehran described as an illegal passage, leading Iran to suspend access through the corridor until Washington halted what it called interference in regional maritime movement.

Akrami-Nia said that although the United States had initially accepted Iran’s arrangements regarding the Strait of Hormuz under the memorandum, it later attempted to establish an alternative route “through deception.”

He said Iran’s Armed Forces responded firmly to what they described as a violation of US commitments, warning that any movement through the Strait of Hormuz outside the framework established in the memorandum would face a decisive response.

“The only way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is for the United States to respect the rights of the Iranian nation and comply with the provisions of the war-ending memorandum of understanding,” Akrami-Nia said.

He added that the Iranian people could be assured that the country’s Armed Forces, particularly the Army, would continue defending Iran’s rights in the Strait of Hormuz and would not retreat from their position.

The Army spokesman also praised the large-scale public gatherings held across Iran during what he described as a period of foreign aggression, saying they reflected popular support for the Armed Forces’ defensive and retaliatory actions.

“The enemy had sought to bring down the country’s Islamic establishment. It had assumed that Islamic Iran was no different from other countries. However, the presence of the brave, vigilant, and devoted people not only displayed the unity of the Iranian nation, but also demonstrated the popular and divine legitimacy and acceptance of the Islamic Republic,” he said.

Akrami-Nia added that the Iranian people had remained present in public spaces for more than four months, supporting the Armed Forces and thwarting what he described as enemy plans.

He also pointed to the large turnout at the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, describing the events as “an unparalleled event etched into the pages of history.”