Hormuz Tensions: Iran Tables Strategic Strait Bill

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s parliament has submitted a strategic bill on managing the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, following United States claims of control over the key waterway.

Ibrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Majlis [Parliament], announced on Monday that the "Strategic Action for Security and Sustainable Development in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf" bill had been officially tabled before the chamber.

"This is the first step," Azizi stated, adding that "Further measures will follow that will make the enemy regretful," while emphasizing the legislature's firm commitment to defending Iran's red lines, particularly concerning the administration of the strait.

The announcement follows a declaration by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which reiterated that Tehran would never permit US interference in the management of the strategic chokepoint.

The headquarters warned that "American adventures to intervene in management have seriously endangered regional security, international trade, and the transit of oil tankers."

Roughly one-fifth of the world's petroleum passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making its security a critical issue for global energy markets. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in response to hostile actions or severe sanctions, while the US maintains a naval presence in the region to ensure freedom of navigation.

Iran’s move came in response to Trump claiming US control over the Strait of Hormuz and demanding a 20% reimbursement on cargo passing through the strategic waterway.