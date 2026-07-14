Graham’s Sister Named To Senate Seat By McMaster

By Staff, Agencies

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone, sister of late Senator Lindsey Graham, to fill the remainder of his Senate term.

McMaster announced the appointment during a press conference, describing Graham as an "irreplaceable" figure while saying it was his duty under state law to select a temporary successor until the term expires in January.

Announcing the decision alongside Graham Nordone, McMaster praised the late senator's political career and his close relationship with his younger sister.

"Today, under the law, it's my duty to and honor to name someone to serve in the place of this irresistible man, this irreplaceable man, this extraordinary man, for the remainder of his term", McMaster said.

The governor added, "Lindsey took care of his little sister in years long departed. It's my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham, to finish his work for him now".

Graham Nordone thanked McMaster for the appointment, saying, "It is such an honor. Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him".

According to US media reports, she is expected to be sworn into office on Tuesday afternoon, becoming South Carolina's first female senator.

The appointment came hours after US President Donald Trump publicly urged McMaster to select Graham Nordone for the temporary position, describing the move as "a fabulous tribute to Lindsey".

Senator Tim Scott backed Graham Nordone’s appointment, saying she was well suited to complete her late brother’s Senate term.

Graham Nordone will serve until January 3, with a special Republican primary set for August 11 as several GOP figures consider bids for the seat.