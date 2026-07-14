180 Iranian Lawmakers Call for Ending US Understanding, Vow Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

A total of 180 members of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly have called for terminating the existing understanding with the United States and vowed to pursue retaliation for the country's fallen leaders and officials, urging swift legislative action to strengthen Iran's defense posture.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers called on Parliament's presiding board to immediately establish a special committee to review the negotiations and the existing understanding with Washington, as well as monitor the implementation of the conditions set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The statement said Parliament also intends to advance legal measures aimed at strengthening Iran's defense doctrine and approving a special law governing the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

The lawmakers argued that following US President Donald Trump's announcement declaring the Memorandum of Understanding terminated, the heads of Iran's executive, legislative, and judicial branches should adopt what they described as decisive and revolutionary positions.

They also pledged to spare no effort in developing plans and taking practical steps to avenge Iran's martyrs.

The statement expressed full support for the performance of Iran's Armed Forces, particularly regarding the exercise of Tehran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and affirmed Parliament's commitment to providing all necessary legislative backing to the country's military establishment.

The declaration comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, as Iranian officials continue to emphasize the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and the need to further reinforce the country's defense and deterrence capabilities.