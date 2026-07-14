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Yemeni Armed Forces Warn Airlines Against Using Saudi Airspace

Yemeni Armed Forces Warn Airlines Against Using Saudi Airspace
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) warned all airlines on Tuesday against operating flights through Saudi Arabian airspace, saying carriers must take the warning seriously until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted.

The warning was issued through the YAF's Military Media channel, which declared that Yemen had activated the equation of "airport for airport and siege for siege."

The announcement comes a day after the Yemeni Armed Forces said Saudi warplanes carried out airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport, prompting a retaliatory strike against Abha International Airport using ballistic missiles and drones.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation successfully achieved its objectives and reiterated that airlines should avoid Saudi airspace until the siege on Sanaa International Airport comes to an end.

Meanwhile, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced that he had held talks in Muscat with senior Omani officials and Ansar Allah's chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdul Salam.

Grundberg said the discussions focused on the urgent need for immediate de-escalation and stressed that all parties should engage in negotiations under United Nations auspices to address both immediate and long-term priorities in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia Yemen airspace warning

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Last Update: 14-07-2026 Hour: 10:55 Beirut Timing

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