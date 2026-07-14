Bulgarian President Rejects Military Aid Coalition for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said Bulgaria has no place in the Western coalition advocating continued military support for Ukraine, arguing that the conflict can only be resolved through diplomacy rather than prolonged military assistance.

Speaking to Bulgarian broadcaster bTV during a press conference in France on Tuesday, Radev said Bulgaria is not part of the France and UK-led "coalition of the willing," which has promoted continued military and financial support for Kyiv and discussed the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

"We're not part of a coalition pushing for continued financial and military aid to Ukraine," Radev said.

He added that Bulgaria does not provide such assistance because he believes the conflict should be resolved through intensified diplomatic efforts rather than by extending the fighting through military means.

Radev reiterated that ending the escalation should be the priority, stressing that diplomacy remains the only viable path to a lasting settlement.

His remarks come as Russia continues to warn that any NATO troops deployed on Ukrainian territory would be considered legitimate military targets.

Last week, Radev, who was elected after the collapse of Bulgaria's previous pro-European Union government following widespread anti-corruption protests, stated that Bulgaria had exhausted its capacity to provide further military assistance to Ukraine.