Top Iran Military Advisor: Resistance Axis to Reshape West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

Senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, said a series of rapidly unfolding developments across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran reflects a single interconnected regional dynamic rather than separate crises.

Major General Safavi noted that West Asia has, for the past 120 years, remained a primary target of Western powers and the United States, which have continuously sought to exert influence over the region.

He also pointed out that "the Zionist entity, a killer of children, has for eight decades been a principal source of insecurity and instability, fueling wars and aggressions.

The top Iranian military figure added that "Israel" is the main driver behind escalating tensions across the region and the primary instigator and catalyst of the US aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, Major General Safavi asserted that “no rational president would make the strategic mistake of attacking Iran.”

The major general warned against any further escalation, stressing that the gravest mistake committed following the launch of the war of aggression against Iran was the crime of Martyring the internationally revered martyr, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces added that America’s current mistake lies in undermining and reneging on the “Islamabad Understanding,” despite the fact that it was signed by the US president himself.

He explained that the most significant provisions abandoned by the Americans included ending the war on Lebanon, lifting the naval blockade, and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

Moreover, Major Safavi praised the massive public turnout for the funeral of the martyred Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, describing it as unparalleled in history.

He said millions participated in ceremonies inside Iran and around the world, adding that the unity between the Iranian people, the government, and the armed forces would further reinforce the deterrence capabilities of the Axis of Resistance.

Major General Safavi said the Axis of Resistance will play a decisive role in shaping West Asia's future without foreign powers, stressing that the Iranian and Lebanese peoples will defend their countries with resolve and that Hezbollah safeguards Lebanon's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He added that the Axis of Resistance now stretches from Iran to Lebanon, the Mediterranean Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea, asserting that it will become a "quagmire" for the US and the "Israeli" entity.