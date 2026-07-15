Washington Restarts Naval Blockade Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States resumed a naval blockade targeting vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas on Tuesday, intensifying economic pressure on Iran amid ongoing US war of aggression.

Meanwhile, the US forces announced that the blockade had officially resumed, with more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft deployed across the region for the operation.

"The American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the US military said, describing the deployment as part of its ongoing campaign in the region.

At the same time, Iran said its crude oil exports remain unaffected despite Washington's decision to revoke a temporary sanctions waiver.

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said Tehran had continued exporting oil without interruption by relying on sanctions-resistant mechanisms developed over years of US economic restrictions.

According to Iran’s Oil Ministry, Tehran preserved those export networks during the temporary sanctions relief period rather than relying on US approval, citing Washington’s record of abandoning commitments.

Paknejad added that Iran accelerated crude exports while the exemption remained in force and stressed that the country's existing export mechanisms would allow shipments to continue at previous levels despite renewed US restrictions.

Separately, the blockade follows another round of Iranian military operations targeting US-linked military infrastructure across the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said the second wave of Operation Nasr 2 targeted the US-operated Juffair base in Bahrain with missiles and one-way attack drones.

According to the IRG, the operation destroyed weapons support depots, a satellite communications center, and accommodation facilities used by US forces before expanding to facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet.

In a subsequent statement, the IRG said fuel storage facilities were set ablaze while missile and drone strikes destroyed a Patriot air defense radar, the fleet's air control radar, a C-RAM radar system, and a command and monitoring center for unmanned guided boats.

The IRG said the operations were carried out in response to continued US attacks on Iranian territory and stressed that retaliatory operations remain ongoing.