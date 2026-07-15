Trump Threatens Iran Civilian Infrastructure, Calls for Capitulation

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump threatened further aggression against Iran, saying future strikes could target critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not return to negotiations.

In an interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump said Iran had “no choice” but to reach a deal with Washington as US strikes against the country continue.

Trump claimed US officials had remained in contact with Iranian representatives shortly before the interview, but accused Tehran of repeatedly violating previous agreements.

“They want to make a deal, but every time they make a deal, they break it,” Trump asserted.

When asked about his message to Iran, Trump threatened, “You better make a deal. You’re not going to have anybody left.”

The US president said American forces were being “very careful with the civilian population,” while stating that attacks would continue “until I say it’s enough.”

Later, Trump said he would order attacks on civilian infrastructure in coming days, saying, “We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after.”

He added, “Next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all the power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

The threat follows previous US strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including bridges, railway routes, ports, cities, and industrial facilities, which Tehran described as violations of international law.

Meanwhile, military exchanges continued across the region, with reports of explosions in Kuwait after a ballistic missile impact caused a fire at a targeted site. Iranian drone footage later showed a strike in the same location.

Elsewhere, authorities in Iran’s Hormozgan Province linked explosions in Bandar Abbas, coastal areas, and Gulf islands to ongoing clashes in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports also said a recent US strike targeted a mineral water facility in Ilam Province.

At the same time, US strikes on Iran continued, while missile attacks targeting US-operated bases in Jordan reportedly prompted air defense responses.