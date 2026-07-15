Iran Files UN Complaint Over 42 US Ceasefire Violations, Urges Security Council Action

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has formally accused the United States of repeatedly violating a landmark ceasefire agreement, submitting a detailed complaint to the United Nations that lists 42 alleged breaches and calls on the Security Council to take what it described as “immediate, effective, and decisive measures” against Washington.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary General António Guterres and members of the Security Council on Tuesday, Iran’s Permanent Representative, Amir Saeid Iravani, rejected US assertions of self-defense, stating that “the United States is the aggressor—not the victim.”

The complaint focuses on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed on June 17, 2026, through mediation by Pakistan. The agreement was designed to end months of conflict and establish a framework for addressing unresolved issues, including a permanent cessation of hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of a US naval blockade.

According to Iravani’s letter, which Tehran has requested be circulated as an official Security Council document, the United States began violating the agreement almost immediately after it was signed.

The letter contends that Washington has “persistently failed to fulfil its commitments and has actively and systematically undermined the implementation of the Memorandum.”

Iravani described the alleged actions as “deliberate, calculated, and continuing violations” that have “jeopardized regional stability, threatened international peace and security, and demonstrated the United States’ blatant disregard for its international legal obligations.”

Among the alleged violations, Iran points to what it describes as repeated military attacks on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the revocation of licenses for Iranian oil sales, and interference with Iran’s arrangements governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran argues that Paragraph 5 of the memorandum explicitly recognizes Iran’s responsibility for determining safe-passage arrangements in the strategic waterway.

Iran further alleges that the United States breached this provision by promoting an alternative maritime route under US military protection. The letter characterizes this move as “blatant interference in Iran’s implementation of the necessary arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that it has “caused the return of insecurity to the Strait and disrupted international commercial navigation.”

The complaint also cites continued military operations by “Israel” in Lebanon, alleging that the United States failed to prevent them despite obligations outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

Iran’s submission includes a chronological account of incidents spanning June 18 to July 13, listing alleged military actions, threats of force by senior US officials, newly imposed sanctions, and measures targeting Iranian oil exports and frozen assets.

US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and indicated that the United States intends to impose transit fees on vessels using the waterway.

Iran’s letter also criticizes what it calls the Security Council’s inadequate response, arguing that continued inaction has encouraged further US violations.

Iravani further alleged that the United States, “by using the territory and facilities of countries located on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf to prepare for its military aggression against Iran, has effectively turned these countries into a battleground for its illegal and criminal war against the Iranian people.”

On Monday, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2826, extending for six months the mandate to report on attacks in the Red Sea. China and Russia abstained from the vote, while Russia’s representative argued that the resolution offered “no added value” in light of recent regional developments.

China has previously expressed support for the Islamabad agreement, describing it as a “positive signal” that should be “jointly safeguarded and implemented.”

Iravani’s letter also dismissed US claims that Yemen’s Ansarullah movement operates on behalf of Iran, calling the allegation “entirely unfounded.”

According to the letter, “the Sana’a authorities represent a substantial segment of the Yemeni people, and make their decisions independently and in accordance with what they consider to be the interests of the Yemeni people.”

It further states that “attempts to portray their actions as directed by Iran are misleading, politically motivated, and unsupported by any evidence.”

The letter concludes by reaffirming Tehran’s position that it “will resolutely safeguard its national interests, protect its sovereignty, and defend its territorial integrity against any aggression.”