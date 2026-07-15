US Escalates Strikes on Iran’s Civilian Infrastructure as Trump Threatens Broader Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

The US military has carried out fresh strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in southwestern Iran, while President Donald Trump has threatened to expand attacks against the country’s energy network and bridges.

According to Khuzestan’s deputy governor for security affairs, Valiollah Hayati, US strikes on Wednesday targeted a wheat storage silo in Hoveyzeh as well as another site in Dasht-e Azadegan, both located in Khuzestan Province.

Hayati said the attacks caused no casualties, adding that authorities were assessing the extent of the damage and would release additional information after completing their investigation.

The latest strikes came after overnight attacks on three locations in Ahvaz. Earlier, a US strike on an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr martyred one security guard and wounded four others.

Separate US attacks on Abadan also resulted in the martyrdom of three people and left several others injured, according to Iranian officials.

Hours before the Khuzestan strikes, another US attack targeted a mineral water production plant near a village in the border district of Mousiyan in Ilam Province, damaging parts of the facility.

Dehloran Governor Morad Yeganeh said three projectiles struck the factory at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, damaging equipment and infrastructure without causing casualties.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday evening after a new wave of attacks and the renewed naval blockade against Iran, Trump threatened to intensify military operations in the days ahead.

“We will hit Iran very hard tonight. We will hit them very hard tomorrow night, and the night after that. Next week will be very bad for them,” Trump said.

The US president also warned that Iran’s bridges and power plants could be targeted unless Tehran returned to negotiations. He further claimed that Washington had held discussions with Iranian officials on Tuesday.

Trump also repeated allegations regarding Iran’s nuclear program, despite previous assessments by US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] stating that Tehran’s nuclear program is peaceful and that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

Responding to Trump’s comments, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said such hostile rhetoric from Iran’s adversaries was not new and questioned whether they had accomplished any of their objectives.

“Those who sought to tear our Iran apart and break this nation into pieces, where have they ended up? What have they actually achieved on the ground?” he said.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran would “defend every inch of its territory,” adding, “These disrespectful remarks are only worthy of them, not the Iranian nation.”

He also emphasized the importance of preserving national unity and solidarity, warning that any effort to create internal divisions would weaken the country’s strength.

In response to Washington’s recent actions, Iran’s Armed Forces have launched several waves of drone and missile attacks against US military assets across the region under a new operation named “Thunderstorm.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice” following what it described as the unauthorized use of the strategic waterway by a container ship.

The IRG said the strait would remain closed until Washington and its allies halt their intervention in the region.

The latest phase of hostilities began on February 28, when US and “Israeli” forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian territory.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded with daily waves of missile and drone attacks targeting US and “Israeli” assets across the region under the operational codename “True Promise 4.”

On June 17, Iran and the United States signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU], intended to bring an end to the hostilities.

According to Tehran, the United States has violated the terms of the agreement in recent days by carrying out repeated strikes on multiple locations in southern Iran, prompting Iranian authorities to suspend all contact with the White House until Washington ceases its military actions and hostile rhetoric.