Yemen: Saudi Arabia Ended “No War, No Peace” Phase

By Staff, Agencies

Sanaa’s Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, Abdallah Sabri, denounced Saudi Arabia for ending the prolonged “no war, no peace” phase through its aggression.

Sabri said KSA “fired the final shot at the 'no war, no peace' phase," holding Riyadh responsible for the repercussions of its aggression.

He added that Yemen’s latest escalation extended beyond efforts to break the blockade on Sanaa International Airport, forming part of a broader strategy aimed at ending the war and lifting the siege on Yemen in its entirety.

According to Sabri, the prolonged "no war, no peace" period lasted far too long, accusing Saudi Arabia of repeatedly delaying commitments related to the Yemeni people and political solutions while responding to Yemen's legitimate measures with renewed military aggression.

He stressed that efforts to break the blockade have begun and will continue until the siege is fully lifted, whether through military or political means.

At the same time, Sabri said negotiations remain possible if they lead to a comprehensive settlement that protects the rights of the Yemeni people and avoids a return to the previous stalemate.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yemen warned airlines against using Saudi airspace until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted, after Saudi strikes disabled the airport’s runway and taxiway.