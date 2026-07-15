China Rejects US Sanctions Move Targeting Russia’s Energy Partners

By Staff, Agencies

China on Wednesday voiced its “firm opposition” to a United States-backed sanctions bill targeting countries that continue purchasing Russian energy, saying the move threatens legitimate trade ties.

Meanwhile, the bipartisan bill could allow the US to intensify pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, with senators behind the measure saying an updated version would be introduced soon.

In response, China, among the biggest buyers of Russian oil, hit back on Wednesday, denouncing Washington for using "double standards and coercion".

Addiionally, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing firmly rejects unilateral sanctions lacking international legal backing, vowing to take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights of its companies and citizens.

Under the proposed legislation, the US president would be granted authority to impose tariffs and sanctions on countries that continue purchasing Russian energy, a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort.

So far, US senators have yet to reveal details of the updated bill agreed with Trump, but an earlier draft proposed tariffs of up to 500 percent on countries buying Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods. The move comes as Trump expresses growing frustration over Moscow’s failure to reach a settlement in the Ukraine conflict.

However, administration support could remove the most significant political obstacle to a bill that has been under negotiation for months and has attracted backing from lawmakers in both parties -- though its swift passage is not guaranteed.

Among its supporters was the late Lindsey Graham, a staunch backer of Ukraine in its fight against Russia, alongside Republican Roger Wicker and Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Jeanne Shaheen.

At the same time, the White House did not immediately comment publicly on the agreement.