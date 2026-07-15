Iran Launches Eighth Wave of Retaliatory Drone Strikes Against US Positions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army has carried out the eighth phase of drone strikes against US military targets in the region, targeting a Jordanian airbase hosting American forces in response to what Tehran described as continued US violations of Iranian territory.

The Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army announced that the eighth round of the “Sa’eqeh [Lightning] Operation” was launched in the early hours of Wednesday following what it called repeated “aggressive attacks” by the United States.

The operation involved a new wave of drone strikes against Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan. According to the statement, the facility was targeted for the second time, with Iranian loitering drones striking areas housing F-18 fighter jets as well as large equipment storage facilities belonging to the US military.

The Iranian Army said that, relying on the commitment, expertise, and preparedness of its forces, it would continue defending Iran’s security and territorial integrity, stressing that no threat would go unanswered.

“Our defensive capabilities are not intended to initiate any war; rather, they reflect our unwavering determination and unshakable resolve to safeguard Iran’s independence and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions following a series of US attacks on Iranian territory, particularly areas along Iran’s southern coastline, as Washington seeks to restore what Tehran describes as unauthorized maritime activity through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has closed the strategic waterway in response to the alleged violations, stating that the closure will remain in place until the United States ends its interference.

Iran’s Armed Forces have continued responding to each reported act of aggression by carrying out strikes against what they describe as sensitive and strategic US military positions across the region.

On Monday, an Iranian Army spokesman warned Washington that military pressure would not force Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran’s decision to restrict access to the waterway.

“The aggressive and corrupt president of the United States must learn to respect international law, the rights of nations, and the dignity of peoples. As we have previously stated, the Strait of Hormuz will never be reopened through war, hostility, or acts of aggression by the United States,” Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia said.

Iran maintains that its military actions are defensive measures aimed at protecting its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in response to what it considers continued foreign aggression.