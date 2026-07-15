Baghaei: US Attack on Ranger Post Park Marks Another ’War Crime’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said US airstrikes on a park ranger post in southern Hormozgan province were the latest example of "a war crime" committed against Iranian territory.

Referring to the attack, Baghaei said US strikes on parts of southern Iran, including Hormozgan province, on Tuesday resulted in the martyrdom of three members of a park ranger’s family in Hajiabad city.

Furthermore, he said “the list of US crimes against Iranians is getting longer every day,” saying Washington continues to reveal its aggression toward Iran.

According to reports, the terrorist US army attacked an environmental guard post in the village of Seyyed Jowzar, Hajiabad County, north of Hormozgan province, martyring three members of the family of environmentalist Javad Hassanzadeh.

Meanwhile, Baghaei said the incident was the latest example of America’s “heinous war crimes” over the past four and a half months.

Elaborating on his remarks, Baghaei said the crimes began with the martyrdom of Iranian high-ranking officials, including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as well as innocent children, women and men in Tehran, Minab, Lamerd and other areas.

He added that each new crime makes Iranians more determined to pursue justice and prosecute and punish the perpetrators and instigators of these heinous crimes.

The attacks marked another round of US violations of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding [MoU] and continued aggression against the country.

Separately, officials confirmed that an attack on an environmental protection building in the village of Seyyed Jowzar martyred three people.

In a related development, Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari said US forces struck two locations in Bushehr County in three separate waves during the early hours of Tuesday.

He further stated that the attacks hit one area in the city of Bushehr and another near the city of Choghadak, describing them as part of Washington's continued hostile actions and repeated violations of the Islamabad MoU.