Impact Footage Documents Iranian Retaliatory Strikes on US Forces in Gulf Region

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] and Iran’s national army have announced a series of missile and drone operations targeting US military positions in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, describing the strikes as retaliation for what Tehran calls American attacks on Iranian territory.

The IRG released multiple statements early Wednesday outlining what it described as the destruction of several US military facilities, including a Patriot air defense system, satellite communications infrastructure, and HIMARS rocket launch platforms in Kuwait. The operations were carried out under “Operation Nasr 2” as part of the IRG’s seventh wave of retaliatory actions.

In a statement directed toward the people of Kuwait, the IRG said its ground and aerospace forces targeted “the satellite communications center, missile and air defense radar, the Patriot air defense complex, the US military base depot in Kuwait, and HIMARS rocket launch platforms.”

The IRG said the strikes were conducted in response to US attacks on southern Iran, including strikes on what it described as civilian sites such as “a wheat storage facility in Hoveyzeh, Khuzestan, and a mineral water factory in Dehloran, Ilam.”

“We have no enmity with you and we greatly love the noble people of Kuwait,” the IRG said in its message to Kuwaiti citizens, calling on them to “expel these child-killing occupiers from your land.”

In a separate statement addressed to the people of Jordan, the IRG said its forces had targeted Al-Azraq air base, claiming that they “smashed the hangars of F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighter jets and destroyed a number of MQ-9 strategic drones” stationed there.

The statement referred to Jordan as “the resting place of the prophets” and urged the Jordanian people to remove what it called “the army of the Great Satan” from their territory.

The IRG also announced strikes against US Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain. According to its statement, “the NSA management center, command and control center, large warehouses of parts and military equipment, and fuel tanks of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain were destroyed.”

Additional operations reportedly targeted Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, where the IRG said several weapons and equipment storage facilities belonging to US forces were destroyed. The Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait was also targeted, with the IRG claiming that MQ-9 drone platforms were hit.

In another statement, the IRG said it had set fire to “the KJL main logistics and support center of the US Army in West Asia in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait.”

Iran’s national army separately announced the eighth phase of its “Sa’eqeh” [Lightning] operations, saying that US strategic positions in Jordan were targeted for the second time.

According to the army’s statement, “the position of F-18 fighter jets and large equipment warehouses of the terrorist US Army in al-Azraq base, Jordan, were targeted by destructive drones.”

The army said it had conducted multiple drone operations against US bases since what Tehran described as Washington’s “violation of the ceasefire.”

The IRG also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed “until the end of America’s mischief,” warning that energy exports from the region would remain affected as long as US actions continue.

In one statement, the group said that “not a single drop of oil and gas will be exported from the region” while accusing Washington of threatening regional interests.

“The enemy should know that now that its pirates have blocked the export route of oil and gas to the world from the Indian Ocean, endangering the interests of America’s economic rivals, it should expect other export routes supplying US and allied interests to be blocked,” the IRG said.

“Oil and gas exports from the region are either for everyone or for no one.”