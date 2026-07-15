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Over 30 Civilians Martyred in US Strikes on Southern Iran
By Staff, Agencies
Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday that more than 30 civilians had been martyred in the latest wave of US strikes on southern Iran.
Writing on social media, Mohajerani said, "In the attacks launched in recent days on the south of the country, more than 30 civilian citizens lost their lives."
She extended sympathy and condolences to the grieving families and said the government would stand by the people with all its resources.
"The south of Iran is the beating heart of this land. The south of Iran is the soul of Iran," she added.
The statement marks the first official civilian martyrs figure released by Iranian authorities since the latest cycle of US strikes began.
The US forces reportedly have hit multiple sites along Iran's southern coast in recent days, while Iranian forces have launched retaliatory strikes on American bases across the region.
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