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Iran To Unveil Rad-1 Radar Satellite Soon

Iran To Unveil Rad-1 Radar Satellite Soon
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Space Agency chief Hassan Salarieh said Iran will soon unveil Rad-1, the country's first domestically developed radar satellite, following a brief delay due to technical considerations.

Speaking about the country’s space program on Wednesday, Salarieh, who also serves as deputy minister of information and communications technology, described Rad-1 as one of Iran’s most significant space projects.

He said the satellite had originally been scheduled to be unveiled earlier in 2026, but the timetable was pushed back due to technical issues that are common in such projects.

Salarieh said the unveiling of the country’s first homegrown radar satellite would mark a major milestone for Iran’s space industry.

The official also said development is underway on Rad-2, a more advanced radar satellite with higher imaging accuracy than Rad-1.

Salarieh highlighted growing cooperation with the private sector in satellite development, saying future generations of domestically built micro- and nanosatellites will offer improved imaging capabilities.

He added that the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology is also prioritizing the expansion of data- and satellite imagery-based services to enhance efficiency across various sectors of the country.

Iran iranian satellite radar system SpaceTechnology

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Last Update: 15-07-2026 Hour: 11:05 Beirut Timing

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