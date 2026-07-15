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16 Palestinians Martyred as “Israeli” Attacks Continue Across Gaza

16 Palestinians Martyred as “Israeli” Attacks Continue Across Gaza
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By Staff, Agencies

At least 16 Palestinians were martyred and several others injured in “Israeli” attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as the occupation continued its military operations despite the so-called ceasefire agreement.

The latest attacks struck multiple areas across the besieged enclave, including residential neighborhoods and a police facility, killing civilians, children, and members of Gaza's police force.

The attacks occurred as the “Israeli” occupation continued its assault on Gaza for the 279th consecutive day.

In one of the deadliest incidents, an “Israeli” drone targeted an apartment belonging to the Abu Qassem family near al-Baraka roundabout in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killing four members of the same family.

The victims were identified as Omar Sami Ahmad Abu Qassem, 33, his wife Asmaa Ghazi Abu Qassem, and their six-year-old daughter Habiba Omar Sami Abu Qassem.

In southern Gaza, an “Israeli” drone also dropped bombs near the Bani Suheila roundabout east of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were martyred and several others wounded in another drone strike targeting civilians behind Sheikh Ajleen Mosque southwest of Gaza City.

The victims were identified as Ali Shamlakh and Nasser al-Louh.

The latest attacks add to the growing civilian toll as military operations continue across the Gaza Strip despite ongoing ceasefire arrangements.

Palestine palestinian civilians gaza genocide IsraelCrimes

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