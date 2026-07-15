US Strikes Civilian Facilities Across Iran Amid Escalating Confrontation

By Staff, Agencies

The United States targeted civilian infrastructure in multiple parts of Iran overnight, striking a grain warehouse in the southwest and a mineral water production facility in the west as military exchanges between Washington and Tehran continued following renewed US aggression.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan Province, a US missile struck a grain storage facility in the city of Hoveyzeh late Tuesday night.

In a separate attack, the governor of Dehloran in Ilam Province said three US missiles hit a mineral water production factory, causing damage to equipment. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported explosions along the coast of Hormozgan Province, which were believed to be linked to ongoing exchanges of fire in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Additional explosions were reported in Bampur in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, while Iranian media also reported blasts on Hengam Island, in the port city of Bandar Abbas, and at Imam Khomeini Port in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province.

The latest attacks follow a series of recent US strikes targeting Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Sirik, Qeshm, Jask, Konarak, and Chabahar, while Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against US military bases across the region.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would intensify its military campaign against Iran, stating that future strikes could target critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not return to negotiations.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned a US strike on a facility belonging to the head of the Environmental Protection Department in Seyyed Jozar village, north of Hormozgan Province.

Baghaei said the attack killed three members of the official's family, describing it as a "war crime" and accusing Washington of repeatedly violating international law through its military operations against Iran.

In a statement posted on X, Baghaei said every new US attack only strengthens Iran's determination to pursue accountability and bring those responsible to justice.