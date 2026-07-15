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Iran Says Military Stronger Than During 12-Day War

Iran Says Military Stronger Than During 12-Day War
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By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian military commander said the country's armed forces are stronger today than they were during the 12-day US, “Israeli” war, stressing that Iran has significantly expanded its military capabilities since the June 2025 aggression.

Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the Islamic Republic continues to strengthen its military in line with evolving security threats.

"We closely monitor threats and fully understand their depth. The Islamic Republic of Iran's Army increases its capabilities in proportion to the threats. Today, our capabilities are greater than those of the 12-day imposed war," Sayyari said.

He added that the Iranian Army had drawn important lessons from the recent conflict, allowing it to further improve its operational readiness and combat effectiveness.

According to Sayyari, Iran has reached a strong position in terms of both personnel and military equipment, while incorporating lessons learned from recent wars into the development of its armed forces.

"Recent wars have provided us with major lessons, and applying them will be very effective in increasing our readiness," he said.

Referring to security along Iran's western borders, Sayyari stressed that the country's forces remain fully prepared to confront any potential threat.

He warned that any adversary believing it could carry out hostile actions against Iran would be mistaken as long as Iranian forces continue to defend the country's borders.

Iran iranian commander american army strong

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Last Update: 15-07-2026 Hour: 11:05 Beirut Timing

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