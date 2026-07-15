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Muslim Man Critically Injured in Alleged Hate-Motivated Stabbing in Utah

Muslim Man Critically Injured in Alleged Hate-Motivated Stabbing in Utah
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By Staff, Agencies

A Muslim man remains in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times inside a shopping mall in the US state of Utah in what authorities say was a religiously motivated attack.

The assault took place on Monday at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, where the victim was working at a kiosk when he was attacked.

According to court records released on Tuesday, police said the suspect, 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, admitted during questioning that he intentionally targeted the victim because he was Muslim.

A police affidavit states that Larsen told investigators he "intends to kill Muslims" and described him as posing "a substantial danger to the public" due to his violent actions, extremist ideology, and what authorities characterized as pre-planned mass casualty intentions.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and severe blood loss.

Before police arrived, bystanders intervened, subdued the suspect, and restrained him until officers took him into custody.

Larsen was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges including attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct.

Police continue to investigate the incident as an alleged religiously motivated attack.

muslim stabbing utah UniteStates

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