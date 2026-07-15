Ghalibaf: US Seeks to Break Up Country, Questions Future of MoU

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Tehran is engaged in an existential struggle with the United States, arguing that Washington's objectives extend beyond changing Iran's government to dismantling the country itself.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ghalibaf stressed that Iran does not seek war but must remain fully prepared to defend its national security and interests.

"We have never welcomed war, and we never will. However, we must always remain fully prepared to fight and stand firm to the very end in defense of our national security and interests," he said.

Ghalibaf emphasized that diplomacy remains an essential parallel track, stating that negotiations should serve Iran's long-term national interests and security.

"Our approach, whether to war or negotiations, must be grounded in our national interests and security, while remaining realistic and focused on the long term," he said.

He also stressed that Iran has no alternative but to rely on its own capabilities.

Addressing the Memorandum of Understanding with Washington, Ghalibaf warned that Iran's commitment depends on receiving tangible benefits.

"If Iran does not benefit from the Memorandum of Understanding, we have no reason to remain committed to it," he said.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson and member of the negotiating delegation Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran has suspended parts of its commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding in response to what he described as Washington's failure to fulfill its own obligations.

Baghaei said Iran considers the agreement to be based on reciprocal commitments and that Tehran's obligations remain valid only as long as the United States complies with its responsibilities.

"Once the other party violated its commitments, we likewise refrained from implementing our obligations wherever necessary," he said.

He added that the understanding remains valuable only if it protects Iran's national interests and security.

Baghaei also stated that Iran currently has "no agenda for negotiations," stressing that the country's immediate priority is strengthening its defense posture amid ongoing tensions with the United States.