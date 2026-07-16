- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iraqi Kurdistan, Kuwait Rocked By Explosions Amid Iranian Response
By Staff, Agencies
Several explosions were reported across Iraq's Kurdistan Region and Kuwait on Wednesday, according to media reports, as Iranian media said operations targeting US military assets in response to the aggression against Iran were continuing.
Iraqi sources cited by Fars News Agency reported multiple explosions in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.
Separately, media sources reported hearing heavy explosions on Bubiyan Island and near Camp Virginia in Kuwait.
Fars later reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] targeted and destroyed a US Lucas drone in Bandar Abbas, Iran.
Meanwhile, Iranian television reported that initial assessments indicated severe damage to US equipment and personnel, adding that further details of the operations would be announced soon despite what it described as a broad media blackout.
The Iranian broadcaster also reported that explosions had been heard hours earlier near a US military base in Kuwait, while stating that “Iran’s devastating strikes continue with force.”
Earlier, the Iranian Army vowed a "decisive" response after a US missile strike on the Bambur military barracks in Iranshahr reportedly martyred seven Ground Forces members and wounded several others, warning the attack "will not go unanswered."
Comments
- Related News